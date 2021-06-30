New York state is now accepting applications for $2.7 billion in funding for income-eligible renters who fell behind on rent or utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel) is encouraging all eligible customers to apply for up to 12 months in back rent and up to three months of future rent payments, as well as up to 12 months of overdue gas bill payments.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program or ERAP is funded largely by the most recent federal stimulus package and provides the money directly to landlords and utility companies on the renter’s behalf.
To be eligible for the utility or rent assistance under the state’s program, customers must meet three criteria:
- Household gross income has to be at or below 80% of the area median income, which varies by county and household size. You can use either your current monthly income or your 2020 annual income to apply.
- Someone in the household must have received unemployment benefits or experienced some sort of reduction in income or another financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic on or after March 13, 2020.
- A renter has an overdue rent balance at their residence for payments that were owed on or after March 13, 2020.
For those who need help determining area median income, the state Office of Temporary Disability Assistance has more information on the rental program’s website at nysrenthelp.otda.ny.gov, including an income eligibility chart.
Renters and landlords can apply online at nysrenthelp.otda.ny.gov or by calling (844) NY1-RENT (844-691-7368) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, please visit nysrenthelp.otda.ny.gov.