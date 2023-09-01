WELLSVILLE — The village of Wellsville will host the fourth meeting of the Wellsville NY Forward Local Planning Committee 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 12.
This meeting is a working session for the LPC, but the public is welcome to attend and there will be an opportunity for public comments at the end. The meeting will be held at the American Legion Post, 23 Jefferson St.
The village is the recipient of a $4.5 million New York State NY Forward award for the Western New York region, which will help transform downtown Wellsville. By the fall, the NYF LPC will develop a strategic investment plan that examines local assets and opportunities and recommends economic development, transportation, housing, and community projects that align with the community’s vision for revitalization and that are poised for implementation.
Thirty-seven applicants are seeking support through the Wellsville NY Forward grant, with proposals totaling more than $13.5 million.
For more information, contact the Wellsville NYF lead planning consultant, Derik Kane of LaBella Associates, at dkane@labellapc.com or (716) 912-9782.