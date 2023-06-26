WELLSVILLE — The village of Wellsville will host a second meeting of the Wellsville NY Forward Local Planning Committee at 6 p.m. July 11 at the David A. Howe Public Library.
The village is the recipient of the $4.5 million NY Forward award for the Western New York region, which is meant to propel the transformation of downtown Wellsville.
The village was nominated by the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council based on the downtown’s potential for transformation. The LPC will collaborate with state partners and a consultant team to develop a downtown strategic investment plan, guiding the implementation of catalytic projects that advance the community's vision for revitalization.
The meeting will provide an update on the NY Forward program and planning process, highlights from the downtown profile and assessment, visioning exercise, and call for projects process.
Residents, business owners, employers and potential investors are encouraged to participate. The planning committee meeting is open to the public, and there will be an opportunity for public comments at the end of the meeting.
For more information, contact the Wellsville NYF lead planning consultant, Derik Kane of LaBella Associates at dkane@labellapc.com or (716) 551-6230.