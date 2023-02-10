Next weekend’s Snocross races canceled as temperature rise

A snowmobile racer makes his way around a turn in round one of the sporting event at a previous year's Snocross National Friday in Salamanca. The Feb. 17-8 event was canceled due to unforeseen weather conditions.

 File photo

SALAMANCA — Due to the unusually warm weather conditions for the first part of February, the AMSOIL Championship Snocross event scheduled for Feb. 17-18 at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino has been canceled.

Seneca Gaming officials announced the cancellation Friday on the Seneca Allegany website.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

