Next weekend’s Snocross races canceled as temperature rise

SALAMANCA — Due to the unusually warm weather conditions for the first part of February, the AMSOIL Championship Snocross event scheduled for Feb. 17-18 at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino has been canceled.
Seneca Gaming officials announced the cancellation Friday on the Seneca Allegany website.
Those who purchased tickets online will be contacted. For those who purchased at The Logo Shop at Seneca Allegany, refunds can be issued in person at the shop.
“AMSOIL Snocross has been a signature, well-attended event at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino for several years,” said Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming Corporation President & CEO. “We are disappointed that, after weeks of preparation, the weather simply did not cooperate this year. We wish all of the riders luck at their next race and hope to see them back at Seneca Allegany in the future.”
AMSOIL and ISOC Racing officials could not be reached for comment Friday.
Winter weather in the Southern Tier has not been favorable for outdoors enthusiasts looking forward to snow activities. There was a dearth of snow through much of January and February has been similarly light on the white stuff. Low temperatures in the 20s and highs into the 40s are predicted for the weekend and continuing into early next week.
However, sunny skies Monday and Tuesday combined with a chance of rain showers and highs into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday are expected to undo any built-up snow for cross country skiing, snowmobiling and other related activities. The far-range forecast predicts snow showers likely returning Friday.
According to National Weather Service data, Olean has received 17.6 inches of snowfall this winter season through Friday dating back to October.
The winter season with the least amount of snowfall to this point is 2001-02 with 16 inches, according to National Weather Service data. The most snowfall recorded through Feb. 10 was in 1978 when Olean received a whopping 88.6 inches. The average snowfall in Olean through Feb. 10 over the past 50 years is 44.1 inches.
The average snowfall for a full winter in Olean is about 76 inches. The snowiest winter on record was 1992-93 with 107.4 inches, and the least snowy winter was 1948-49, with a mere 27.5 inches.
Winter hasn’t been a total bust for winter activities in Allegany State Park this season, but there have been slim pickings.
State park grooming crews were able to groom and set track for cross country skiers on the Art Roscoe Cross Country Ski Trail System only a few times this winter.
Only sporadically has there been enough snow to groom, although hard-core cross country skiing enthusiasts can often be found making their own track on the trails that start at the Summit area.
Planned snowshoe hikes have often turned into regular hikes this season, thanks to the elusive snow. Fat-tire bike events planned for a snowy surface also have been staged on bare roads and trails this year.
Snowmobile trails in the park and throughout the region remain closed as well.
Meanwhile, at Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville, the slopes have remained open thanks to season-long snowmaking and machine grooming operations with a base depth between 18 and 60 inches of snow.
Friday afternoon saw 46 of the roughly 60 trails open and 13 ski lifts running, while Friday night had 36 trails and 10 lifts open.
At nearby HoliMont, the average base depth was reported between 28 and 56 inches while 40 trails were open Friday.