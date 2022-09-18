OLEAN — The Olean Sports and Social Club and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce are planning their Slider Crawl for Oct. 15.
Sliders are a new hallmark of American cuisine, a unique food product that deserves recognition on its own.
The two groups are once again teaming up to present the next segment of a food crawl — and using it as a fundraiser to support service dogs through the WNY Heroes/Pawsitive for Heroes.
Participants will pay $35 and receive vouchers to travel to six different area locations to test/try/enjoy a slider. They will rate each slider on presentation, flavor, smell, first impression and freshness. Votes will be tallied at the end of the crawl, with the best slider named. Also, one lucky participants will be taking away $500 in Shop Olean gift certificates.
“OK, so, six sliders in four hours? The committee discussed this and we are stressing that each restaurant needs to provide a slider — slider-sized slider,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC COO. “The price point for each slider is $2 back to each restaurant, so we changed it to six locations versus eight locations.”
Yanetsko, calling herself a “fact freak,” said she had to know how sliders got their name.
“A legendary slider spot, White Manna in New Jersey, have their cooks start with a well-oiled griddle and a ball of meat, which is smashed onto the griddle (usually accompanied by a small handful of onions, which fry into the meat as it cooks). The meat is flipped after it’s been nicely seared, then, while it’s still on the griddle, the toppings, including the top bun, are added and allowed to steam,” Yanetsko said.
Sliders refer to miniature hamburgers. The name originated in the 1940s, when sailors in the U.S. Navy would refer to mini-burgers as “sliders” because of their extreme greasiness. In just one or two bites, the burger would just slide right down. The slider was first created at White Castle, a popular American fast food chain restaurant.
Tyler Booth, a member of the crawl committee, said WNY Heroes/Pawsitive for Heroes pays for service dog training as a result of the funds raised from the event.
“The dogs and their owners go through various courses together, properly preparing the dogs to serve those who’ve served,” he said.
The six locations are Four Mile Brewing Co., House’s Parkwood, Randy’s Fireside, Century Manor (tentative), Union Whiskey and Village Green.
“All the crawls have been fun seeing what each place comes up with,” Yanetsko said. “So for the sliders, I cannot wait to how delicious and artfully-crafted our restaurants will create their mini-burgers.”
The time frame of the crawl is 4 to 8 p.m. on that Saturday. Participants may call the Chamber or stop in to sign up for the crawl for $35, which includes six vouchers and judging card. The fee will increase to $45 on Oct. 9. Slider packets are available for pick up Oct. 13.
Online reservations can be purchased at shop.oleanny.com.
The Chamber is located at 301 N. Union St.; the phone number 372-4433.