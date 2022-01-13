OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association is presenting three performances of “Next to Normal” this coming weekend: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2 pm. This rock musical with music by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey won the 2010 Pulitzer for Drama.
The impressive performers on stage make this a must-see for contemporary theater-goers who are prepared to deal with the anguish and frustration that befalls a family dealing with mental illness. This doesn’t have a typical ending for a musical, but rather it has an imperfectly hopeful one, which suits the narrative.
The mother of the family is doing her best to cope with her diagnosis of bipolar disorder and experiencing significant trauma. Jen Conklin thoughtfully and carefully plays Diana and shows the challenges of being afflicted with an ailment that has no easy or complete treatment.
Skyler Schapp plays Dan, Diana’s husband, so convincingly as the endlessly patient and caring anchor for the family.
Their son Gabe is played by Brandon Milanowski who delivers a strong performance in which he grasps the mysterious nature of his role.
Emma Dwaileebe delivers the wittiest lines of the show with an authentic flair as she realistically portrays an overachieving teenager who searches for something to alleviate the uncertainty that is continually present in their lives.
All four family members are talented vocalists and are able to sing their emotions so vividly and intensely. While the emotions are often in conflict, there are times when they beautifully harmonize with one another.
The cast members outside of the family also deliver strong acting and vocal performances in their roles.
Andrew Truman is compassionate and understanding in his portrayal of Henry who befriends Natalie.
In the role of Dr. Madden, Gretchen Henneman portrays the doctor as one who sincerely longs to bring Diana and her family some relief from their struggles.
Luke Papke rounds out the cast in a commendable performance as Dr. Fine.
Both the set and lighting design, led by Ryan Wheeler, are carefully crafted and enhance the production. Musical director Andrew Dutko and conductor Ruth Fuller direct the vocals and live accompaniment of an 8-piece pit, offering the audience a fully immersive experience.
Applause must be directed toward director William Steffen for conscientiously putting together a team that so clearly considers all aspects of the production. All parts of this show complement each other so seamlessly, creating a high quality theater experience.
It is recommended that audience members be 16 years or older due to mature content (drug use, language, innuendo, mention of suicide). There are also a few instances of flickering lights.
Patrons are expected to wear masks throughout the performance. General admission tickets are $15 and are available at the door of the Ray Evans Seneca Theater on Main Street in Salamanca or by visiting www.showclix.com/event/cclaantn.