Next Salamanca playground upgrades in early stages

SALAMANCA — Another round of upgrades to two of Salamanca playgrounds is in the works.
The city is looking to install new equipment or other improved facilities at the Elm Street and Pine Street playgrounds in the heart of Salamanca.
Grant administrator Sandi Brundage told the Recreation Commission Wednesday that she’d written a grant to the Garman Family Foundation for $50,000 to help replace the equipment. She said the city would remove the old equipment and install the new pieces.
Brundage said she reached out to a playground rep who worked with the city on its previous playground project at Highland Avenue to look at the Elm and Pine locations and help the city with what space could be utilized and what is affordable.
“I know for the Pine Street one in particular, we have a board member who said he would put in money to get a nicer-than-we-can-afford playground,” she said. “I believe that if we pick the right playground, we can build it.”
One issue with the Elm Street site is its location, situated closer to East State Street with a small access point from Elm Street and no parking, Brundage said. She said playground attendees would have to drive through residential property, so building a parking lot could be difficult.
“We may want to look toward Elm for a different concept. Maybe we make the basketball courts better since that’s what’s used,” she said. “Having said that, I don’t want any child to not have a walkable playground in their neighborhood.”
With the inflation due to the coronavirus pandemic, prices are up about 5% from what they were in 2021 and there is about a four-month wait on receiving the equipment after ordering, Brundage said.
“We put in the one at Highland in September, which is probably a good month,” she added. “The only downside is it’s there and you don’t get to use it as much before the winter months.”
Brundage, who is also the youth bureau director, asked the commission members to begin thinking about what equipment they’d like to see. She noted that most playgrounds are for 5-12-year-olds but toddler and teen sets are also available.
At the Pine Street playground, located east of the city municipal building, Brundage said the swingsets are newer and in good shape. She suggested a possible firetruck or police car-inspired set to compliment the city building.
Additionally, with the Yaworsky soccer fields on the west side of the municipal building, Brundage said the playground would be good for families with other kids who aren’t there to watch the games.
“The other thing is the outdoor fitness equipment like we have at Highland,” she said. “You can just put spare pieces like that in the parks for older teens and adults.”
The last of Salamanca’s major playground upgrades with the major overhaul of the park on Highland Avenue. One of the largest playground projects in Western New York, it cost an estimated $300,000 and covers 14,000 square feet.
The playground was built in 2018 with funding from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and in conjunction with KaBOOM, a national nonprofit organization that works with communities to build kid-designed play spaces.
In 2015, the city purchased new playground equipment from GameTime for about $43,000 for the Erie Street and School Street playgrounds. The playground sets were assembled and installed in 2016.