OLEAN — Vicki Pollock of the Olean-based Thoughtful Insurance Office has scheduled the next Medicare 101 seminars for Wednesday.
Sessions will be approximately an hour in length through Google Meet, set for 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. They are interactive and focus on maximizing Medicare insurance benefits.
Topics include Medicare basics, filing deadlines, enrollment windows and various insurance options. Contact the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at 372-4433 to reserve a spot and obtain instructions on joining the meetings. Enrollment is limited to ensure proper attention is delivered to those in attendance.
Upcoming webinars are set for the first Wednesday of the month — Sept. 1 and Oct. 6. Both organizations make these educational benefits FREE for Chamber Members as a way to strengthen the residents and business community members. GOACC encourages feedback from attendees to help consistently define the topics and areas of interest.