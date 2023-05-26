Newly established Genesee Valley FFA attends state convention

BUFFALO — Students from the recently founded Genesee Valley Central School FFA attended the 98th New York State FFA Convention in Buffalo May 18-20.
Kylee Christensen, Jade Rounds and Molly Hannon received the Chapter Jacket Award, which provided Genesee Valley with a free set of chapter jackets valued at close to $600. Derick Grantier and Addison Middaugh played a pivotal role by writing the application letter for the award.
A group of Genesee Valley students Trent Hutchison, Derick Grantier, Addison Middaugh and Kylee Christensen competed in an agriculture-themed Quiz Bowl with Addison Bradt as the alternate.
Students also attended a variety of informative workshops which included tours of Highmark Stadium, the NY Power Authority and Lockwood Greenhouse. Some students dedicated their time to a service project making flower bouquets for local hospitals and nursing homes.
Reflecting on the convention, Carolyn Wright, FFA advisor at Genesee Valley, expressed her excitement for the future of the program.
“FFA is such a great opportunity for our students, giving them first-hand experience in ag-related careers and building connections with other students from across New York State,” she said. “I’m looking forward to future FFA trips and activities for our students.”