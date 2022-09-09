SYRACUSE (TNS) — Checks with an average value of $270 will soon be on their way to 1.75 million New Yorkers through a new program passed earlier this year as part of the state budget.

The $475 million program is aimed at providing tax relief to low-income New Yorkers and families. The money is meant to help combat inflation and improve affordability, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

