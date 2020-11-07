WASHINGTON (TNS) — With Joe Biden claiming victory Saturday over President Donald Trump, New York Democrats celebrated.
"This is a historic day," said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. "After the darkness, division and hate of the past four years, America has spoken and rejected more of the same. Congratulations to my good friend President-Elect Joe Biden and to Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. Today we go forward in hope and progress."
The victory of Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., shatters a glass ceiling for women and minorities across the country: America's first female vice president, first Black vice president and first person of Indian descent to take the office.
"Twice in my lifetime I have witnessed people who look like me make historic moves in a country who counted them less than," said Thearse McCalmon, a Schenectady Democrat who lost her challenge against Republican state Sen. Jim Tedisco in Tuesday's election. "I am so happy that my daughters not only have an example in Kamala, but that they get to see that in me as well!"
Recounts and legal challenges may continue for days or weeks as Trump continued claims of voter fraud and other election irregularities Friday, but even some Republicans accepted that it was time to turn the page on Trump's one-term.
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R- Corning, was the first Republican of New York's congressional delegation to speak out Saturday afternoon about the election call. He said the country must continue to transparently count and certify the results of the election.
"However, out of respect and in deference to the moment, I extend my congratulations to President-elect Biden," he said. "We are ready to come together, work as one and help all Americans through the difficult times ahead."
Republicans in the state Legislature had not issued any statements or responded to requests for comment. Nick Langworthy, chairman of the state Republican Committee, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump said in a statement Saturday that the election was not over and he will continue to challenge the results in court. He was at his golf course in Virginia when the news broke.
"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed," Trump claimed in a statement. "The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor."
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., was at a march demanding the counting of every vote in Brooklyn on Saturday. Surrounded by masked voters and press, he declared "Now we take Georgia and then we change America!"
Two Senate run-off elections in January are must-wins for Democrats to claim a Senate majority and Schumer to swap his present title for majority leader.
He said in a statement "a Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate would be the biggest difference maker to help President-elect Biden deliver for working families across the country and inGeorgia where, for too long, they have been denied the help they need by President Trump, (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell and a Republican-led Senate."
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said she looks forward to working with the Biden and Harris' administration.
"This country faces many big challenges, and I know that Joe Biden will rise to meet them with decency and compassion, and do the necessary work to heal our nation," Gillibrand said on Twitter.
New York Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs said part of the work of moving forward from a Trump presidency was "respecting those who might not agree with us."
Voters streamed onto the streets in New York City and other cities across the nation, many cheering, opening champagne and hugging amid the echoes of honking horns.
