On location

A film production crew on location in New York City. 

 Shutterstock/The Center Square

New York’s film tax credit is a giveaway to big Hollywood movie studios that provides the state’s taxpayers little in return for the investment, according to a new report.

The Empire Center's report argues New Yorkers are getting fleeced by the generous film production program, which has doled out hundreds of millions of dollars in refundable tax credits for producers of blockbuster movies such as "Gangs of New York" and "The Avengers" over the past two decades.

