PORTVILLE -- New York State Police reported that a trooper shot and injured a man on New Year’s Day.
A press release from Batavia-based Troop A reported that at 1:30 a.m., Olean-based troopers responded to a Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office-dispatched call for a violent domestic incident at a residence on Yubadam Road. After arriving and speaking with the victim, troopers said that a male suspect, later identified as Ryan T. Ehman, 40, advanced towards troopers armed with a bow and arrow. After commanding Ehman several times to drop the weapon, Ehman did not drop the bow. A trooper discharged his Division-issued firearm at that time, striking Ehman. Ehman was taken into custody and transported to Erie County Medical Center via Mercy Flight for injuries.
The severity of his injuries was not reported, nor was the number of times troopers discharged their firearms or the number of times Ehman was struck. New York State Police on patrol have been issued Glock 21 handguns chambered in .45 ACP since 2018, according to the agency’s website.
Officials reported that criminal charges are pending, and the investigation is continuing.
Ehman’s address or hometown were not given. Cattaraugus County property tax records do not indicate Ehman owns property on Yubadam Road.
No indication was given by authorities as to whether the incident was recorded. The New York State Police are the country's largest primary state law enforcement agency that does not issue body or dashboard cameras to officers, according to a survey by the Associated Press in 2020. A state law was signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June requiring the New York State Police to issue body cameras to troopers on patrol, but the law does not go into effect until April 1. A pilot program was slated to begin in early 2020, but it was not reported whether troopers had cameras or had them recording during the incident.