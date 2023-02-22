American Legion

New York State American Legion Commander David Riley (left) is welcomed to the Morrison Hayes Post 702 American Legion in Wellsville by Post Commander Brent Roberts.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — Saving the best for last, state American Legion officials visited the Morrison Hayes Post 702 Monday for the annual state visit and testimonial dinner.

The dinner was in honor of the commander of the American Legion Department of New York, David R. Riley Sr. He was accompanied by Nancy J. Babis, president of the American Legion Auxiliary of the state, and Timothy S. Van Patten II, state commander of the Sons of the American Legion.

Legion Auxiliary

Nancy L. Babis, president of the New York State American Legion Auxiliary, recognizes Suzanne Thomas, president of the Allegany County auxiliary.
Allegany County Legion commander

Dr. Calvin Schierer of Fillmore, Allegany County commander of the American Legion, speaks at the recent 8th District testimonial dinner in Wellsville.

