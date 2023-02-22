WELLSVILLE — Saving the best for last, state American Legion officials visited the Morrison Hayes Post 702 Monday for the annual state visit and testimonial dinner.
The dinner was in honor of the commander of the American Legion Department of New York, David R. Riley Sr. He was accompanied by Nancy J. Babis, president of the American Legion Auxiliary of the state, and Timothy S. Van Patten II, state commander of the Sons of the American Legion.
In attendance were representatives from across the 8th District (extending from Buffalo to the Pennsylvania state line) including, Edward Morris, director of the Department of Legion Riders; Vice Commander Dale Kane of the Sons of the Legion; and Sue Williams, president of the 8th District Auxiliary. The audience also included 8th District commanders and presidents.
While the purpose of the dinner was to recognize the work of the American Legion, members also contributed funds to the projects initiated by the state officials.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, Riley, of Rome, is the newest state Legion commander. During his one-year term Riley visits Legion districts all around the state to share the Legion message of veteran advocacy and community involvement.
Retired from the state Department of Correctional Services, Riley is an active member in a number of veterans organizations.
His goals for his time in office are to increase Legion membership and eradicate veteran suicide.
Riley pointed out that Post 702 is a good example of how the Legion is a family-oriented organization.
“You have to be a family to do what you’ve done here tonight,” he said.
He encouraged members to help enrollment by focusing on family activities and good works
With an average of 17 veterans taking their own lives daily in the United States, Riley emphasized that all veterans should come to the aid of their peers in distress through the Be the One program. He urged veterans not to ignore others in distress and to listen, talk and ask for help when they need it. The national helpline is 988, Press 1.
“Our goal is to save one vet a day,” he said.
Babis encouraged the local auxiliary to increase membership from its present 82.28% to 85%.
“It’s not much. You can do it,” she said.
She also asked for more representation in the Empire Girls’ State. A program similar to Boys’ State, it teaches young women about Americanism and Democracy. The county organization selects three participants and three alternates for the week-long program at Brockport, which takes place in July.
Babis also emphasized that the district should enroll more veterans for participation in honor flights, which transport veterans and their caregivers free of charge to Washington, D.C. for tours of the monuments and memorials. For more information on the program go to www.buffaloniagarahonorflight.com. The next flight is scheduled for June.
VanPatten, who is a member of the Civil Air Patrol, is also in charge of public relations for the Legion. He urged the Legion to do more advertising about what they do to grow membership.
“Everyone wants to be a part of an organization that is doing something for its community,” he offered.
As a member of the CAP, VanPatten said they are helping with the pilot shortage by training young people and helping them earn their pilots’ licenses.
“We teach science, tech, engineering and math at our yearly cadet boot camps and our Civil Air Patrol cadets are highly considered for acceptance into the military academies,” he said.
Following the speeches and the dinner each organization from individual posts to the Sons of the American Legion and the Legion Riders and the Auxiliary donated to the individual causes expressed by Riley, Babis and VanPatten.
In the end, Riley, who started his district visits in September, said, “We always save the best visit for last because we can always count on Wellsville for a good time.”