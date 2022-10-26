More people entered the local workforce and found jobs in September, state officials reported Tuesday.
The state Department of Labor reported September unemployment numbers on Tuesday, with the state seeing an unemployment rate of 3.9%, down from 4.9% in August and 5.7% in September 2021. The rate in September 2019 — the last September rate before the COVID-19 pandemic — was 3.5%. The rates were not adjusted for seasonal changes.
- In Cattaraugus County, the unemployment rate dropped almost a point to 3.5% in September — the lowest since May. The rate in August was 4.4%, compared to 4.1% in September 2021 and 4% in September 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The county’s workforce — the number of people with jobs or looking for work — grew by 600 workers in September, reaching 33,000. The workforce in September 2019 was 32,900, while the workforce size in September 2019 was 34,800.
The number of employed workers rose by 800 to 31,800 in September, also up from the 31,100 reported for September 2021. The number still lags about 1,600 behind the 33,400 reported in September 2019.
The number of people out of work dropped by 300 in September to 1,100. The number reported was lower than the 1,300 in September 2021 or the 1,400 reported in September 2019.
- In Allegany County, the unemployment rate dropped almost a point to 3.2% in September, down from 4.1% in August. The rate in September 2021 was 3.8%, while the rate in September 2019 was 4.3%.
The county’s workforce jumped by 1,400 workers in September to 19,700. The number was higher than that in September 2021, at 19,400, but lower than the 20,100 reported in September 2019 before the pandemic.
Those with jobs numbered 19,000 in September, up 1,500 from August. The number with jobs reported in September 2021 was 18,600, while the number reported in September 2019 was 19,200.
Those out of work totalled 600 in September, down from 800 in August, 100 in September 2021, and 900 in September 2019.
- Across the state, the county with the highest unemployment rate was Bronx county at 7.2%. The highest outside New York City was 3.7% in Montgomery County, followed by Oswego County at 3.6%. The lowest county unemployment rate was 2.4%, recorded in Columbia, Saratoga and Yates counties. In all, 33 of the 62 counties saw unemployment rates below 3% in September.
