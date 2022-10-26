Unemployment map 9/22
Courtesy NYS Department of Labor

More people entered the local workforce and found jobs in September, state officials reported Tuesday.

The state Department of Labor reported September unemployment numbers on Tuesday, with the state seeing an unemployment rate of 3.9%, down from 4.9% in August and 5.7% in September 2021. The rate in September 2019 — the last September rate before the COVID-19 pandemic — was 3.5%. The rates were not adjusted for seasonal changes.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social