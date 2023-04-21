ALBANY — New York has spent more than $250 million in recent years to preserve tracts of farmland, according to the Hochul administration, which touts the benefits of taxpayer-funded agricultural land conservation.
The New York Farmland Protection Program said that as of this month it has preserved more than 107,000 acres of farmland through conservation easement projects on nearly 370 farms.
Hochul boasted the program is preserving agricultural land that "will provide food security to New Yorkers today and bolster future generations of farmers."
"Supporting New York's farmers starts with protecting the farmland they use to feed communities across the state," she said in a statement.
Among those who've benefited from the program is Mulligan Farm, a fourth-generation dairy farm in Livingston County. The state Department of Agriculture and Markets awarded Mulligan Farm $1.3 million in 2008 and $1.5 million in 2021, protecting 1,800 acres of land in Avon, Livingston County and Rush, Monroe County, from future development.
In Livingston, Monroe and Wyoming Counties, 18,750 acres on 19 farms have been protected through the FPIG program, according to the Hochul administration.
"Nearly 370 farms across the state are continuing to operate, to provide fresh, healthy food to our communities, and to contribute to our economy, thanks to the program's success," said Richard Ball, commissioner of the state Department of Agriculture and Markets.
New York is among the top 20 most "threatened" states for farmland conversion, the Hochul administration says, with local farmland being turned into housing developments, low-density residential properties and light industrial complexes.
Some of the farmland is being sacrificed for climate change initiatives. Between 2012 and 2017, New York lost more than 300,000 acres of farmland amid the major push to add more solar farms to increase renewable energy, according to conservation groups.
Last year, the Hochul administration expanded the pool of farms or agricultural operations eligible to apply for the conservation grants, including equestrian farms, forestry, wineries and others.
Supporters say the land conservation program, paid for through the state's environmental fund, makes farmland more affordable in New York and eases barriers for young people to get involved in agriculture.
Mikaela Perry, policy manager for the American Farmland Trust New York, called the over 100,000-acre milestone a "tremendous win for our state's agricultural future and for everyone who enjoys local food and fiber, improved soil, air and water quality, and strong local economies."
As part of her fiscal year 2024 budget proposal, which is tied up in negotiations with legislative leaders, Hochul is seeking another $21 million to preserve more farmland.
"Protection of farmland is critical in ensuring the continued success of farming and food security in New York State," New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher said in a statement. "Our state's farmland protection program is unparalleled in its mission and protecting 100,000 acres of farmland is truly an environmental milestone."