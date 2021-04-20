New York state officials and the mayor of Olean reacted Tuesday evening to jury verdicts that found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
GOV. ANDREW CUOMO: "The verdicts delivered today were a powerful statement of accountability. George Floyd's family and his loved ones got well-deserved closure, and all of us who deeply and personally felt his loss gained hope in the possibility of progress.
"But while I'm grateful that the jury returned these verdicts, accountability is not the same as justice. It doesn't make an unacceptable situation acceptable, and it doesn't bring Gianna's dad back. But it must fuel our continued march towards equity."
SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHARLES SCHUMER: "This guilty verdict says what so many of us have known for a year — George Floyd was murdered by an officer sworn to protect and serve. But this verdict doesn't mean the persistent problem of police misconduct was solved. George Floyd should be alive. We are working for real change."
U.S. SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND: “Today’s verdict delivers a small measure of justice to the family of George Floyd, but nothing can ever erase the pain of losing a loved one. Our nation remains in a moment of moral reckoning and we must take bold and decisive action.
"Congress must pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to address the systemic and institutional racism that plagues our criminal justice system and continues to lead to the deaths of countless Black Americans.”
NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES: “Almost one year ago, the Floyd family and communities across this nation were torn apart by the murder of George Floyd. We all watched in helpless desperation as a man was mercilessly killed by the knee of a police officer. Today, there is finally accountability for this atrocious crime that stole the life of a father, brother, son, and friend. ...
"While true justice will never be served as long as Black men and women are subjected to such inequality, today, we are one step closer to a fairer system.”
OLEAN MAYOR BILL AIELLO: "Obviously, the jury has spoken." The mayor noted the compelling video evidence which propelled the incident of almost a year ago into the national spotlight and led to rallies — around the nation, the world and even Olean.
"I would hope it's part of the healing process for our nation," he added, indicating the pain brought to minority communities over the death, among other high-profile cases of brutality and death at the hands of police nationwide.
ASSEMBLY SPEAKER CARL E. HEASTIE: "George Floyd’s death was a turning point. Across our state, our country and indeed the world, people took to the streets to say no more to the systemic racism that costs the lives of our friends and neighbors. To say that those with power and authority must be held responsible for their actions. To demand that we rebalance the tilted scales of justice in our country. To say that Black Lives Matter."
BISHOP MICHAEL W. FISHER OF THE BUFFALO DIOCESE: “Today’s verdict of accountability in the tragic killing of George Floyd is an important step in healing the deep wounds of racial tension caused by his senseless killing. The agonizing images of his confrontation with those sworn to protect and serve, and the final moments of life, will forever challenge us and must always compel us to create a more compassionate and just society, where all enjoy equal rights and protections under the law. ...
"We pray for the family and community of George Floyd that our loving and compassionate God will ease their pain and provide them comfort.”