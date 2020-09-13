ALBANY — New York state's COVID-19 infection rate of 0.99% on Saturday marked the 37th straight day that the rate remained below 1%.
However, the Western and Central New York regions recorded 2% infection rates in testing performed on Saturday, the two highest rates in the state for the day.
WNY's positive-test rate was 1.5% both Friday and Thursday.
Sunday's statewide report of coronavirus testing comes a day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office reported a new record-high number of test results — 102,925 — in New York state on Friday.
Friday's statewide infection rate was 0.82%.
"Our numbers continue to reflect the work of New Yorkers, who ultimately flattened the curve," Cuomo said in a press release Sunday. "For 37 days, our infection rate has remained below 1%, which is incredible when you think back to where we were in the spring."
The governor said, as fall arrives and flu season looms, "we need everyone to continue to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands."
Patient hospitalizations on Saturday totaled 464 (down three from Friday), with the number of patients newly admitted at 57. There were 131 (+4) patients in intensive care on Saturday, with 54 patients (+3) with intubation.
Six New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 on Saturday, pushing the state's confirmed total to 25,390.