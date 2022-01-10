ALBANY (TNS) — Over the past year and half, New York has received about $18 billion in federal pandemic funding that state government leaders have wide discretion in how to spend it.
The state has spent about a quarter of the money and billions more will be paid out over the next four years. The state does not have a firm plan for how it will allocate every remaining dollar; Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature are expected to sort out the details in their upcoming budget process.
Moreover, stronger-than-expected tax receipts and recently passed tax increases for the wealthiest New Yorkers have updated the state’s financial outlook from a multi-billion dollar deficit this time last year to $4 billion ahead of revenue projections, according to a mid-year update released by the state in October.
More cash means more choices in how to spend it, said Peter Warren, director of research for the Empire Center for Public Policy.
“It’s an unusual opportunity and it brings unusual peril,” Warren said. “There is a danger here of overspending in an election year.”
As of Nov. 30, New York had spent $3.9 of $5.1 billion in federal funding earmarked to help states respond to COVID-19 and replace lost revenues, according to the state comptroller’s office. Under federal law New York had until Dec. 31 to spend that money.
UNLIKE OTHER federal dollars earmarked for housing assistance or unemployment, states could decide how to spend their portion of federal dollars from the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund, which was included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March 2020.
New York allocated $4.4 billion, about 85 percent of its Coronavirus Relief Fund money, to state employee paychecks and overtime, according to the state Department of Budget.
The vast majority of the state employees paid through the funds were in the departments of health, corrections and the State Police, said Freeman Klopott, a spokesman for the state Division of Budget. The money was used to cover salaries, as well as overtime.
The state allocated the remaining $700 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund for medical equipment, software and computers for employees working remotely, expanding hospital capacity and other expenses, data from the Pandemic Relief Accountability Committee (PRAC) shows.
The state spent $203 million on ventilators and $30 million on X-ray machines — more than any other items purchased — a Times Union analysis of the data found. Other expenses included personal protective equipment like masks and gowns, as well as patient beds, rental properties, security guards, temporary clinical staff and body bags.
WITH CORONAVIRUS Relief Fund money, the state also paid tens of millions of dollars to consultants from large firms like Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey and Company, Deloitte Consulting and Accenture, to build data dashboards, create procurement strategies for personal protective equipment, prepare for federal reimbursement of costs and give “crisis management support,” PRAC data shows.
The state also spent at least $170 million on debt service, the data shows.
New York received an additional $12.75 billion from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund included in the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March. The state has received all the funds.
That money will be transferred into the state’s general fund, but as of Nov. 30 the state had not shifted the money to that account for use, according to the state comptroller’s office.
The state has released a guide for how much of the funding it will spend per year and the general priorities the money will be directed toward, but there has been no detailed spending plan released.
“The executive can do a lot more to provide some detail on how federal aid has been spent or will be spent,” said Patrick Orecki, director of State Studies for the Citizens Budget Commission.
An initial plan written by the Division of the Budget said the state was in the process of selecting the projects that would be funded by these federal dollars and those might include small business recovery and housing and community safety.
WHEN ASKED for more detail on how the money will be spent, Klopott, the budget spokesman, said, “without these federal dollars the state would not have been able to support existing programs without detrimental reductions during the pandemic and initiate billions of dollars in COVID-relief programs, including those supporting small businesses, relief to tenants and landlords and health care. We will utilize every dollar delivering services that promote equitable outcomes and to fund critical government services consistent with the U.S. Treasury’s final rules on the program.”
The non-partisan National Conference of State Legislatures found that other states are spending their Recovery Fund dollars on broadband expansion, premium pay for hazard workers, revenue replacement, water and sewer infrastructure, replenishing Unemployment Insurance Trust Funds, supporting food banks and housing security, and funding state operations.
Orecki and Warren expressed concerns that New York would use its dollars to pay for ongoing expenses, like personnel, that would balloon the overall state budget and leave the state with an oversized bill in several years when the one-time funding is used up.
“The risk is that when you support those recurring costs for three to four years with one time relief, what does year five look like?” Orecki asked.
In New York, with money from the federal Recovery Fund flowing into the general fund before use, it’s particularly tricky to track where the dollars go.
In the state budget passed in April, New York used other state funds to pay for coronavirus relief measures like a $2.1 billion Excluded Workers Fund, paying out aid to undocumented residents; $3.3 billion million in renter and homeowner relief; $865 million in small business recovery dollars; and a $13 billion increase in school aid. Other recovery measures, like the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, have been paid directly by other earmarked funds from the federal government.
With its rosier economic forecast, Hochul has also contributed more than a billion dollars toward the state’s depleted rainy day fund and reserves to prepare for future economic downturns.