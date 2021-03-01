ALBANY (TNS) — New York will receive over 878,000 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, its highest-ever weekly allotment.
The shipments will include over 164,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which won emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration over the weekend. New York’s own vaccine advisory panel also recommended the shot, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said Monday.
Unlike the first two Covid vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson shot requires just one dose instead of two. It’s easier to ship and store as well.
New York is also getting over 422,000 first doses and over 290,000 second doses of the earlier Covid shots from Pfizer and Moderna.
The good news on vaccines comes exactly one year after New York confirmed its first Covid case.
“One year ago today, the unimaginable tragedy of COVID-19 began for New Yorkers,” Cuomo said in a press release. “We’ve faced great pain and loss over the last 365 days, but there’s reason to be hopeful for the future, and the state’s Clinical Advisory Task Force’s recommendation of the next vaccine for Covid is part of that ongoing convalescence
“Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine with less restrictive storage requirements will make it easier for the state to reach more New Yorkers, faster. There’s a lot of work ahead, but this vaccine’s approval gives us cause for optimism as we move forward to a post-COVID future.”
Meanwhile, the number of people in New York hospitals with Covid-19 rose 48 on Sunday to 5,307.
Hospitalizations have been dropping steadily since climbing over 9,000 at times in January. Though they increased yesterday, hospitalization numbers are often skewed over weekends due to lower numbers of discharges, Cuomo’s office said.
Over the last week, hospitalizations have dropped 497.
A total of 1,065 people were in intensive care units with the coronavirus on Sunday, down 18, and 741 were intubated, up 13.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 3.58% yesterday. The seven-day average of the statewide positive rate was 3.08% on Sunday, down from 3.14% Saturday and near 8% at times in January.
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus has been 1.89% for the past two days.
Another 80 people in New York died due to Covid yesterday, which brings the statewide death toll to 38,557. New deaths per day have dropped since totaling over 200 on Jan. 13, but they remain far above the single-digit totals often seen in the summer and early fall.
New York confirmed 6,235 new cases of the virus yesterday and reported another 174,158 rest results. New cases per day have fallen since reaching nearly 20,000 on Jan. 14, but remain much higher than in the summer, when the daily total was often less than 1,000.
New York has now had 1,636,680 confirmed Covid cases since the pandemic began a year ago.