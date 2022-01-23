ALBANY (TNS) — A rebate program to help fuel the sale of zero-emission electric vehicles received another infusion of $12 million, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Consumers can get rebates of up to $2,000 on the purchase of electric vehicles.
"Zero-emission vehicles are one of the most effective ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and boost the electrification of our transportation sector," Hochul said Friday in announcing the refueled Drive Clean Rebate program.
Available in all 62 counties of the state, the rebate, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, is offered by car dealers. Rebates ranging from $500 to $2,000 are available on more than 60 vehicle models.
Consumers receive higher rebates for the purchase or lease of longer range, all-electric vehicles with a base Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price of less than $42,000. Smaller rebates are offered for vehicles costing more.
The rebate has been available since March 2017. To date, the program has issued over 54,000 rebates.
They can be used on more than 60 models of EVs ranging from high-end Teslas and BMWs to Chevrolets and Toyotas.
From 2010 through December 2021 more than 110,000 electric vehicles were sold in New York.
Electrifying the state's fleet of cars and trucks is a key component in plans to cut carbon emissions in the coming years, as mandated by the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Hochul earlier signed a bill essentially banning the sale of traditional new internal combustion-powered cars and light trucks starting in 2035.
Currently, EVs comprise a fraction of vehicles on the road but they are growing in popularity. According to the Argonne National Laboratory, EVs made up 4% of new passenger vehicles sold in 2021, up from 2% in 2020.
There are an estimated 91,000 EVs in New York state, of about 4.2 million vehicles statewide.
Nationally, 45 states and the District of Columbia offer some form of incentive for purchasing EVs or zero emission vehicles.
