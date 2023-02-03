New York moose

Moose are spotted Jan. 8 during a scouting mission for a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation research project.

 New York DEC

ALBANY — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is in its second year of studying moose in the Adirondacks, fitting 19 moose with GPS collars as part of a project assessing health and population.

DEC is partnering with researchers at the New York Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit and the College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University, the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY ESF) and Native Range Capture Services to capture, collar and collect biometric data on the moose.

