Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced new actions to crack down on vehicle and catalytic converter theft by targeting unauthorized and illegal vehicle dismantlers, or “chop shops.”

 Darren McGee/Office of the Governor

ALBANY (TNS) — New York is revving up efforts to crack down on catalytic converter thefts, Gov. Hochul said Monday.

The governor signed legislation and announced new funding and steps being taken by state police aimed at curbing the growing black market for the exhaust components coveted by crooks for their resale value.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social