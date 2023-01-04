Gov. Kathy Hochul's gas tax holiday expired on New Year's Day but motorists may not notice as fuel prices have declined since the tax suspension went into effect last summer.
When Hochul suspended the state's 16-cent-per-gallon tax starting with the summer driving season in June, prices had soared above $4 per gallon and were heading upward.
A number of counties also halted or capped their local gas sales taxes as well.
The suspension was temporary from the start, set to expire at the end of 2022.
The Times Union of Albany reported that Saratoga GOP Sen. Jim Tedisco called for Hochul to continue the suspension of the tax, given current inflation and plans by the New York State Thruway Authority to raise tolls.
Reinstating the taxes, he said, runs counter to Hochul's statements about stemming the out-migration of New Yorkers to other lower-cost states.
"All her actions defy the words about incentivizing people to stay here," Tedisco said.
The Times Union reported that Hochul has said she believes the taxes need to be reinstated to pay for highway maintenance and improvements.
Twenty-four counties, including Cattaraugus and Allegany, had also capped their gas sales taxes, according to the state Association of Counties. Existing sales tax rates vary by county ranging from 3 percent to 4.75 percent.
In Cattaraugus County, sales taxes were capped at 12 cents per gallon, compared to 18 cents on a $4.50 gallon of gasoline. Higher savings were noted as gas prices inched toward $5 a gallon earlier this summer.
Cattaraugus County’s gas tax holiday ended Dec. 31.
The cities of Olean and Salamanca are taxed a county rate of 8 cents per gallon plus the municipal 1.5% rate — typically, purchases in the cities are taxed at 2.5% county taxes plus the municipal rate — for a combined 14.75 cents per $4.50 gallon. However, most gas stations in Salamanca are located on the Seneca Nation of Indians Allegany Territory and do not collect federal, state, county or municipal taxes on gasoline.
In Allegany County, the normal 4.5% sales tax was capped at 14 cents per gallon, compared to a regular tax of 20.25 cents on a $4.50 gallon of gasoline. Allegany County’s gas tax holiday ended Aug. 31.
Gasoline prices have dropped notably since the summer, largely because of a slowing in the global economy. Also adding to the supply was an increase in diesel fuel production. Refineries can more easily raise their gasoline output when they ramp up diesel production.
According to the federal Energy Information Administration, the average retail price for all grades of gasoline nationally was $3.32 in December, down from a high of $4.69 in July.
On Tuesday, AAA listed the national average of a regular-grade gallon of gas at $3.23 with New York's average at approximately $3.42.