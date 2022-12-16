NY pet sales ban

 Associated Press

ALBANY — New York is the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as "puppy mills."

The new law, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday and taking effect in 2024, lets pet shops work instead with shelters to offer rescued or abandoned animals up for adoption. It will also ban breeders from selling more than nine animals a year.

