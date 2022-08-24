Heralded as the largest penalty for well-plugging violations, state officials announced a $2 million penalty for a Whitesville-based operator active in Cattaraugus and Steuben counties.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a $2 million judgment Wednesday against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for violations of the state's oil and gas well laws and regulations.

