Heralded as the largest penalty for well-plugging violations, state officials announced a $2 million penalty for a Whitesville-based operator active in Cattaraugus and Steuben counties.
Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a $2 million judgment Wednesday against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for violations of the state's oil and gas well laws and regulations.
"My administration is laser-focused on taking decisive action in order to protect drinking water in communities across the state, and the record financial penalty announced today is a major victory for New York," Hochul said. "We remain steadfast in our efforts to hold accountable anyone who jeopardizes the health and safety of New Yorkers."
Unplugged oil and gas wells pose serious threats to drinking water supplies and the overall environment, state officials reported. Several of Lee's wells have already discharged oil to surrounding waters and pose ongoing public health threats. Additionally, these wells can emit methane, a potent greenhouse gas that greatly contributes to climate change.
According to court documents, Since 1981, Lee and his shell corporate affiliates — Lee Oil Company, Inc., Whitesville Producing Corporation, Whitesville Production Corp., Allegro Oil & Gas Inc., and Allegro Investments Corporation — owned or operated more than 400 oil wells in Steuben and Cattaraugus counties.
Between March 2015 and February 2017, state officials found that none of the 330 wells that could be found had been plugged and abandoned, with leaks detected at many well sites.
The firms have been subject to multiple legal actions by the Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Environmental Conservation. Previous legal actions by the state led to more than $800,000 in penalties that have gone unpaid.
According to the order and court records, Albany Supreme Court Justice Margaret Walsh issued a default judgment Aug. 10, 2020, against Lee and the co-defendants after failure to offer proof of noncompliance or attempts to take corrective action.
The court ruled in favor of the state in the case against Lee, and determined that:
- Defendants failed to plug 406 oil wells.
- Defendants failed to submit more than 10 years of required annual reports for the wells.
- Defendants failed to file required DEC Organizational Reports for the well operators.
- Defendants failed to provide adequate financial security intended to ensure the wells' plugging.
- James Lee is personally liable for the penalty and for bringing the wells into compliance and is not shielded by his defunct corporate affiliates.
- Responsibility to plug the wells can pass on to successor owners of the affected mineral property.
The penalty is a fraction of the maximum allowed by law, but in line with a request from the plaintiffs for between $1.25 million and $2.97 million.
As determined by the court, the number of violations and the length of time — many of the counts carry a per-day penalty of $2,000 reaching back decades — caused the statutory maximum penalty to balloon to more than $3 billion.
In addition, Lee was ordered to bring his wells into compliance with state laws — work that could potentially reach into the millions as well.
Court documents show, in a separate action, that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency capped 80 wells connected to Lee and his companies at a cost of about $5 million.
According to the order, Lee requested a downward adjustment of the penalty to zero, alleging limited income, lack of assets and frail health. The state argued, however, that property owned by one of the limited liability corporations has been leased to the Eight Points Wind Energy Center — a 101.8-megawatt power plant under development in the towns of Greenwood and West Union in southwestern Steuben County — and will receive lease payments for decades.
“While the Court is to be sure sympathetic to his diagnoses and physical ailments, Mr. Lee's present circumstances represent just one consideration and do not overshadow the entirety of circumstances,” the order states. “The Court is unwilling to ignore, to the detriment of the taxpayer, the costs incurred and potential costs to be incurred by the Plaintiffs for, inter alia, monitoring, inspecting and remediating the 406 oil and gas wells.”
James called the state's action a "crucial win" for efforts to protect New York's air and water.
"These unlawfully operated oil wells threatened drinking water for countless families in the Southern Tier and Western New York and posed significant harms to the environment," James said. "This case should make it clear that New York will stand up to anyone that threatens the health of our communities or our natural resources."
Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said the case was "precedent-setting" and demonstrates that New York will be "aggressively pursuing polluters and holding them accountable for the damage they wreak on our environment and communities."