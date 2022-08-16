WELLSVILLE — The local community will be celebrating the opening of a new art gallery on Friday.
Located on Route 19 across from Kwik Fill in the old Woody’s farm market, the gallery is the brainchild of Marshall Green, former director of the Wellsville Creative Arts Center and a ceramicist/sculptor in his own right.
“I think there are a lot of people in our area who love art and a lot of people from Buffalo and Rochester who come here to purchase art,” he said.
Green not only wants to give local artists the opportunity to display and sell their work, he also wants to give collectors the opportunity to buy affordable art for their homes and offices. While there is artwork available in the $100 to $200 range, there are also higher-end artwork up to $3,000.
While the grand opening of Studio 34fourteen is set for 4:40 to 8 p.m. Friday, hours for the gallery will be somewhat sporadic for the rest of the month, Green said. In September, Studio 34fourteen will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.
However, those wanting to buy art or just look can contact Green for an appointment at (585) 808-5362, email Mhbgreen74@gmail.com or look on Facebook at Studio 34fourteen.
While the site has been well known for years as a farmers’ market, it will remain so, Green said. “I have the building where the gallery will be along with my art studio. The rest of the building will still be a farm market.”
While his goal for the gallery is to give local artists another venue in which to show and sell their work, he said, “We already have the (Allegany) Artisan’s Tour and the arts center. I don’t want to infringe on them. They’re both great. I just want to expand on what is offered here and help build the arts.”
Green said that while the original artists at the Studio 34fourteen are people he has known, he plans to bring new artists into the gallery.
Currently, those displaying art are Glenn Zweygardt, professor emeritus of sculpture from Alfred University; Marsha VanVlack, a Whitesville sculpture artist and art educator; Mike Griffin, a ceramic artist from Naples; and John Merlino, an accomplished painter from Buffalo; and Green.
The grand opening will feature live acoustic music, a meet-and-greet with some of the exhibiting artists, hors d’ oeuvres, self-guided tours of the space and a complimentary outdoor cigar bar.