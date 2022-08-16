Art gallery

A farm market site in Wellsville will also be displaying the fruits of local artists when an art gallery opens Friday.

WELLSVILLE — The local community will be celebrating the opening of a new art gallery on Friday.

Located on Route 19 across from Kwik Fill in the old Woody’s farm market, the gallery is the brainchild of Marshall Green, former director of the Wellsville Creative Arts Center and a ceramicist/sculptor in his own right.

