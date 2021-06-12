ALLEGANY — It was 38 years ago when the Allegany Public Library welcomed a request from retired U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Richard Anderson to place a memorial for fallen soldiers.
Anderson, his fellow Vietnam veterans and his family never forgot the gesture.
Following Anderson’s death in December, his wife, Lilija Lee, decided to return the patriotic gesture to the library by offering a new flag pole outfitted with the United States flag and the Vietnam POW/MIA flag for the front entrance at 90 W. Main St.
At 4 p.m. Monday, the library will dedicate the new pole and flags during Flag Day ceremonies. The public is invited to attend a reception that will be held afterward.
Bob Parker, president of the library board, said Anderson “lived the life of duty, honor, country, and his passion was truly for the American flag.”
Parker said Anderson’s connection to the library dates back to 1983 when the retired officer and a group of local Vietnam veterans wanted to put together a memorial to honor 22 fallen local servicemen. After approaching other area organizations with no results, Anderson asked library officials if they would accept the memorial.
He was welcomed with open arms.
“That memorial is now inside the Allegany library,” Parker said. “We are just so honored to have it; it is the most beautiful memorial. It’s black granite and it’s just like the (Vietnam) memorial in Washington, D.C., because it’s from the same quarry. It’s kind of ironic that all these years later his wife wants to honor him with a flagpole at the library.”
Parker said the gesture is not only appreciated but welcomed as the previous flagpole and flag were old and worn out. He said a memorial stone in Anderson’s honor will also be placed at the base of the pole.
Lililja Anderson said she thought of donating the pole and flags following her husband’s death because of the library’s previous generosity. She used a VA burial fund provided for her husband to purchase the items. Anderson said her husband, also a retired Portville teacher and coach, would have wanted the flag pole for the library as he was very much involved with the POW/MIA movement, both locally with Belmont veterans and nationally.
Anderson said a nationally recognized accomplishment of her husband occurred when he worked to have the name of one of his platoon members, who died years later as a result of war injuries, placed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington. As a result, Anderson was interviewed in a pre-Memorial Day national remembrance by ABC News, and participated in the ceremonies for the induction of his platoon member.
Anderson, who was disabled from war injuries, died as a result of lymphoma due to exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam.
Lilija Anderson said her husband maintained friendships with fellow platoon members through the years, and was especially close to one fellow officer, Lt. Col. Stanley Pasieka. When Pasieka learned that Anderson’s family planned to purchase the flagpole in his memory, Pasieka provided a generous donation.
Lilija Anderson said she was proud of her late husband’s continued drive to keep the POW/MIA movement at the forefront of the community and country. He also had worked to ensure that Vietnam memorials were established in several New York state communities, including one in Portville.
She was also proud of her husband’s personal drive in that he joined his son Cortney in Memphis, Tenn., in 2017 for a 500-mile bike ride to finish Cortney’s cross-country ride to Washington to honor the POW/MIA service members.
Anderson said she knows her husband would be “so pleased to know of this” memorial because of his love for his country.