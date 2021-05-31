New U.S. flag at Cuba Lake

Cuba area veterans and law enforcement personnel were on hand the afternoon of Memorial Day for a flag-raising and “Taps Across America” ceremony for Cuba Lake’s new flagpole and United States flag. The new flagpole and flag is near the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office building on the lakefront. Several boaters brought their boats near the site for the ceremony as well.

 Joe Kelly/Olean Times Herald

