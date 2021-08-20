It was just days ago that remnants of Tropical Storm Fred caused heavy rains in Olean and the surrounding area — and extensive flash flooding throughout Upstate New York.
Now Tropical Storm Henri — or possibly Hurricane Henri — is looming, but as of later Friday it looked like Western New York was going to be spared serious effects of the new storm.
However, while the final path of Henri was still being determined, forecasters were increasingly concerned about its impacts on eastern Upstate later this weekend.
“All eyes on Henri heading into the short term,” reported the National Weather Service office in Binghamton, which covers the Catskills and Central New York. “There is an increasing risk that remnants of Tropical Storm Henri could bring excessive rainfall and possible flooding into parts of the area Sunday afternoon into Monday.”
The forecast for Olean was clouds and some showers on Sunday, while Monday could see some rain.
Syracuse.com was reporting that for Upstate, it looked like the heaviest rain will stay in the Catskills and Hudson Valley, sparing water-logged Central New York, the Finger Lakes and parts of the western Southern Tier. Up to 7.6 inches of rain fell there in three days, causing widespread flooding earlier this week. A state of emergency was declared in Steuben County.
The northern edge of Henri was heading straight for the eastern edges of Long Island and Massachusetts. Henri could be one of the most powerful storms to hit New England in decades, and a hurricane warning was issued for parts of Long Island and Connecticut. The storm could cause storm surges along the coast and river flooding on Long Island and in New England Sunday and Monday, the National Hurricane Center said.