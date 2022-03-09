LITTLE VALLEY — There’s a new tool in Cattaraugus County’s economic development toolbox — a microenterprise grant program.
The Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism and the Cattaraugus County Economic Sustainability and Growth Corporation have been awarded funds from the Office of Community Renewal to establish a grant fund for microenterprises in the county.
A microenterprise is defined as having five or fewer employees, one or more of whom own the business.
Not-for-profit corporations or similar nonprofit entities are not eligible for the program. The program is available to existing as well as startup micro-businesses. Applicants will be required to submit a completed application as well as business plan.
The business must owned by a low- or moderate-income person(s) or the assisted business activity to be undertaken must directly result in the creation of jobs. Proof of job creation and income and family size of the employee(s) will be required before grants funds are paid out. Low or moderate income status will be determined based on the latest income tax return and family size.
Eligible uses of funds include:
• Fixed assets including machinery and equipment.
• Personal property including furnishings and fixtures.
• Operating expenses and working capital.
• Current Assets including inventory and receivables.
The business must be located in Cattaraugus County and must meet the Program objectives. Funds cannot be used to fund any construction or related costs including rehabilitation, renovation, leasehold improvements, and demolition or clearance activities.
Ineligible activities are those that consist of investing, speculation, or realty ownership held primarily for sale or investment; any activity which is illegal; and any activity which does not further the objectives of the Program will be ineligible for Program financing.
The Program is a reimbursable grant of $10,000 with a 10% match by the awardee. Larger grant amounts may be considered, but funds are limited.
Awardees will also be required to complete six entrepreneurship training courses. The courses will be completed individually with a small business counselor and can be scheduled at the convenience of the awardee. The courses are customizable to the needs of the business rather than a generic information session.
The deadline for completed applications and all required documentation is April 22, at 3 p.m. Completed applications can be submitted via email to CMUrf@cattco.org or by mail:
Cattaraugus County EDPT/CCESGC
Attn: Christine Urf
303 Court St.
Little Valley, NY 14755
For any questions regarding this program or to receive an application and a template to create a business plan please contact Christine Urf at (716) 938-2311 or CMUrf@cattco.org