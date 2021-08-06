ST. BONAVENTURE — Projects to install a new sign and patio and a new pavilion on the grounds of St. Bonaventure University are nearing completion.
Large letters that spell out “St. Bonaventure” were recently installed along the new brick patio wall in front of the Doyle Chapel.
The patio and letters replace the former “St. Bonaventure” bushes removed two years ago. The bushes had become unsightly because of blight and hungry deer and were becoming increasingly difficult to maintain.
Work also continues on a pavilion being built on the lawn north of Devereux Hall. Both projects are expected to be completed before classes begin for the fall semester.
Funding for the projects came in part from the Ryan Marchiori Memorial Fund, established in honor of alumnus Ryan Marchiori, who passed away in 2019, by his family.
A donation to the Warming House was made from the family’s initial donation, with the remaining funds and subsequent funds raised used to build the pavilion as a permanent legacy to Ryan. The senior class gifts from the classes of 2020 and 2021 were also earmarked for the project.
Dr. Dennis DePerro, the university’s president who passed away March 1 from COVID-19 complications, was integral in the planning for the new sign and patio.
“Dr. DePerro really wanted something that the Bonaventure community would not only be proud of, but could use. That’s how the idea came about of adding a patio behind it that could act as a gathering space,” said Tom Missel, chief communications officer.
The project, which features a walkway between the sign and the patio, is expected to become a popular place for taking photos. The sign will also be illuminated at night.
The Devereux Hall pavilion will be built for nearly year-round use and feature two natural gas-fueled fire pits, ample seating and a place for students to congregate and events to be held.
“The pavilion will really create a great gathering space for our students and the campus community during the school year, and for alumni and community events during the summer,” Missel said.