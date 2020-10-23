ALLEGANY — The regional cable provider, Spectrum, has a new store for mobile services in the area of the Walmart plaza off of West State Street.
Charter Communications, which operates Spectrum, says the store gives consumers in the Olean area an option for adding or managing their Spectrum internet, TV and mobile services.
Pattie Eliason, senior vice president of Spectrum stores and retail, said customers can manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments at the location, at 1747 Plaza Drive.
The location is open every day, with shorter hours on Sunday.
To help protect the safety of customers and employees, and in accordance with CDC guidelines and state and local orders, social distancing is required in the store, with occupancy of the store managed by store employees.
The Spectrum store offers devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile.