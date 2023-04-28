OLEAN — Feet Heat 4 — a Church Without Walls outreach project to put new sneakers on the feet of children in the community — will kick off Monday.
Pastor Tyrone Hall said the church’s campaign to collect new sneakers has set a goal of 1,000 pairs and is starting earlier this year.
A special trailer will be parked outside Hall of Fame Barber Shop, 309 W. State St., on the first day to collect new kids’ sneakers. The barbershop will be a regular drop-off even if the trailer is not there.
The sneakers will be given away to youth attending church on the Sunday before Labor Day, Hall said. “The message will be “Run to Jesus,” he added.
The first year of Feet Heat, there were about 602 pairs of sneakers that were donated. Those numbers are down about 100 in each of the past two years.
“I’m not stopping until I get to 1,000 pairs,” Hall said. “We are serving the community by putting new sneakers on kids’ feet.”
Hall and the Church Without Walls, 1808 W. State St., have partnered with Sports Locker, which will include a Feet Heat T-shirt with purchases, to advertise the sneaker give-away.
The company is also providing a banner for the church’s trailer, which will be parked at different sites throughout the summer to collect quality sneakers for the program, Hall said.
“We need the community to come together for this,” Hall said. “We’re going to get 1,000 pair of brand new sneakers this year.”
Something new this year will be Hall calling 10 young people up to the sanctuary for special “retro” sneakers. “They are going to get sneakers and they are going to get love,” he added.
Hall has seen the smiles on the faces of children who have received sneakers in the past — and the mothers with tears on their faces because their children had something they could not afford to give them.
“It’s a miracle, everyone gets what they wanted,” Hall said.
Last year, the first time the sneaker give-away was held in the church, it was due to rain. Some late arrivals couldn’t find their size. Church officials wrote down their sizes and went out and bought more sneakers, distributing them a few days later.
The two previous Feet Heat give-aways had been at Lincoln Park, where Hall was holding open-air Sunday services.
“Help us out and we’ll help you out,” Hall said. “We want to serve our community. This is our church’s biggest outreach.”
Hall added, smiling, “We give sneakers and receive love from the community, proving it is better to give than to receive.”