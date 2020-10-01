ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo in Thursday announced a new smartphone app is available that will tell New Yorkers if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.
Smartphone users who download the free app, called Covid Alert NY, will be notified if they have been within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 10 minutes.
“It’s using technology on a level it’s never been used before,” Cuomo said in a telephone press briefing.
Cuomo said the new app is voluntary and anonymous. It can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.
The state Health Department will contact people who have tested positive and ask them to anonymously participate in the smartphone contract tracing program. New Yorkers who are notified by the app that they have been exposed will be directed to quarantine, stay home and call a doctor.
The app was developed by Apple, Google and other technology companies for about $700,000. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and the federal government picked up the cost.
The more people who download the app, the more effective it will be, Cuomo said.
Melissa DeRosa, a Cuomo aide, said the app does not track a user’s location or movement, nor does it use GPS. It also does not collect or store personal information, she said. It uses bluetooth technology to send proximity to another phone with the same app, but not geographic location.
It’s available to anyone 18 or older who lives, works or goes to school in New York state. Cuomo said the app will also be available for residents of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Connecticut.
THE STATE continues to track clusters with a particular focus on the top 20 zip codes in which there have been coronavirus hotspots.
Within the 20 hotspot zip codes, the average rate of positive tests is 5.5%. The majority of the so-called hotspots are in downstate Rockland County and New York City.
The rate of positive tests for the remainder of New York state, not counting the top 20 zip codes, is 0.82%. The rate of positive tests for all of the state, including the top 20 zip codes, is 1.02%. Cuomo’s office noted that these 20 zip codes contained 23% of all positive cases in the state on Wednesday, but represent only 6% of the state’s population.
In Western New York, the positive-test rate for coronavirus on Wednesday was 1.1%, down from 1.3% on Tuesday. WNY’s positive-test rate was third-highest, behind Mid-Hudson, where the Rockland County hotspots are located, and New York City.
Statewide, patient hospitalizations totaled 605 (+34) on Wednesday, with 100 newly admitted patients. There were 144 (-3) in ICUs, with 67 (+6) intubated.
There were nine COVID-19 deaths reported statewide, pushing the confirmed total to 25,479.
THE GOVERNOR also announced the state Department of Financial Services will extend an emergency regulation requiring health insurers to waive out-of-pocket costs, including cost-sharing, deductibles, copayments and coinsurance, for in-network mental health services for New York’s frontline essential workers during COVID-19 until Nov. 27.
Cuomo first announced the state’s directive requiring New York insurers to waive out-of-pocket costs for in-network mental health services for frontline essential workers in May.