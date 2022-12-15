LITTLE VALLEY — Early next year, the Cattaraugus County Department of Aging will end preparation of meals at the Pines Nursing Home in Machias for elderly dining sites and Meals of Wheels.
The practice goes back about a decade, said Kelly Reed, deputy county administrator and acting nursing homes administrator.
When COVID-19 hit more than two years ago, the number of daily meals shot up as Senior Wellness and Nutrition (SWAN) sites around the county closed, Reed said. The Pines kitchen space was stretched to the limit and the decision was made to find an alternate site for the non-nursing home meals.
Sometime in the first quarter of 2023, the SWAN sites and Meals on Wheels meals will begin to be prepared by Department of Aging staff at the former Rizzo’s Pizzeria at 76 S. Main St., Franklinville.
County lawmakers on Wednesday approved a five-year contract with Rizzo’s (now at 49 N. Main St.) at $1,360 a month, or $16,320 a year. There is a 2% annual increase in the contract.
Nursing home staff will continue to prepare meals for Pines residents, Reed said.
Legislators also approved a resolution accepting a $600,000 grant from the state Office of Homes and Community Renewal for the county’s Manufactured Home Replacement Program. No county funds are involved. The program replaces worn out mobile homes that do not meet codes.
The Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism administers the program. Funding is available through Nov. 9, 2024.
Another resolution authorized a contract with Rochester Computer Recycling and Recovery, Victor, for recycling of electronic waste from county refuse transfer stations.
The current contract expires Feb. 28, 2023, but effective Jan. 1, the company can provide collection, transportation and recycling services at no charge to the county because a new state law requires companies that sell the electronics to pay for their recycling.
Non-covered electronics will cost the county 20 cents a pound to pickup.
Legislators agreed to renew a contract with Connecting Communities in Action for a full-time licensed mental health therapist and a part-time case manager/discharge planner for the county jail for $106,577. They will provide mental health therapy, case management and discharge planning for inmates.
Also authorized was a work plan for the Public Defender’s Office, Assigned Counsel Program and Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo for year five of a five-year plan to increase grants for expansion of Hurrell-Harring funding statewide.
The Public Defender’s Program will receive $2,295,796 for the year ending March 31, 2023, the Assigned Counsel Program will get $584,690 and Legal Aid of Buffalo will get $35,000 to prepare appeals.
The county legislature meets Jan. 4, 2023 for its reorganizational meeting.