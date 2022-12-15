Meals on Wheels

LITTLE VALLEY — Early next year, the Cattaraugus County Department of Aging will end preparation of meals at the Pines Nursing Home in Machias for elderly dining sites and Meals of Wheels.

The practice goes back about a decade, said Kelly Reed, deputy county administrator and acting nursing homes administrator.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social