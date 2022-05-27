OLEAN — New signs to tell visitors where to go, improved outdoor seating areas and upgraded lights should be done by the end of the summer, city officials said.
The most visible additions so far include new welcome and wayfinding signs. Points of interest, such as education and civic buildings, trail access, and parks, are conveniently pointed out by the new signs along the corridor.
“We’re getting a lot of good comments on Facebook and here,” Mayor Bill Aiello said. “It’s starting to look really sharp out there.”
One minor directional error has been reported, Aiello said, which the contractor will correct.
But one thing that can’t be solved by the contractor, Aiello said, is the rekindled debate over what to call the business district — “downtown” or “uptown.”
The outdoor stage area — replacing the grass east lawn of the Olean Municipal Building with a brick and concrete plaza area and a performing space for small musical acts or ceremonies — was the first to break ground.
“We were told that up here will be done by the end of June,” Aiello said.
Fire pits near the corners of North Union and Hamilton streets and North Union and West Sullivan streets were waiting on gas connections for the public areas, Aiello said.
“They were having some issues with supply,” the mayor said. “I’m thinking we’ll have a good portion of this done by the end of July. Things are going together well.”
The fire pit area near Hamilton Street will have the additional benefit of leveling the sloping sidewalk area, alleviating a safety issue for outdoor dining tables. Both sites will also include protection from motor vehicles.
In addition, lighting upgrades at crosswalks and colored LED lighting are to be installed, and sidewalks along the corridor are also set to be repaired.
Contracts for the $1.04 million project were signed over the winter. Kerper noted the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative will cover $900,000 of the cost, while savings from a 2021 restriping project and $24,000 in borrowing are to cover the remaining costs.
Originally, the project was set for a 2019 construction start and finish, but delays pushed the work back, followed by more delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ALONG WITH THE DRI project, three other projects have moved forward.
A new digital sign was installed at War Vets Park on Thursday, Aiello said, replacing the old changeable letter sign previously used to keep passersby up to date on city information. The sign will be easier to update, closer to the road and more visible for the roughly 13,000 vehicles which pass along East State Street every day.
The contract to build a 200-foot extension of the Allegheny River Valley Trail was approved by the Olean Urban Renewal Agency on Tuesday, with three contractors hoping to build the trail extension between 12th and 13th streets. Contractor L.C. Whitford Co. of Wellsville was the lowest bidder, at just under $70,000.
The plan allows trail users to no longer access the trail through the busy Country Fair parking lot, improving pedestrian safety. In addition, the URA will separately acquire a decorative steel archway similar to the one at Lincoln Square to greet visitors to the trail. The city Department of Public Works will install it, Department of Community Development Coordinator Keri Kerper said, and the purchase and city work will cost less than having the contractor do the work.
“Once our project is complete, we’ll transfer the property over to the city,” Kerper said. “Then it can be folded into the Allegheny River Valley Trail system.
The trail extension should be done by the end of the summer.
Aiello said bidding is almost set for the Walkable Olean Phase 3 project, which will install a roundabout to replace the light at East State and Barry streets, as well as improve pedestrian crossings and a multi-use trail from the city center to the East State Street bridge. The city is waiting for final approval from the state Department of Transportation.
Aiello said that, depending on the timetable, construction may begin this year — but it is unknown if the work will be done before winter, or if the work should be held back until spring 2023.
“We’ll have to make that decision,” he said.