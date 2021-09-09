SALAMANCA — Recent security upgrades at the city’s Highland Avenue playground have been completed.
The playground was built in 2018 with funding from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and in conjunction with KaBOOM, a national nonprofit organization that works with communities to build kid-designed play spaces. The citywide effort to complete the security upgrades of the Highland Avenue park finally ended Sept. 3 with the installation of eight high-definition Starlight cameras.
The cameras, strategically placed around the playground, give a bird’s eye view of the playground from every angle. The cameras and the system, valued at nearly $4,000 was donated to the city by Aurora Electronics.
Those who helped with the installation were the city’s Department of Public Works, Salamanca Board of Public Utilities, Salamanca Youth Bureau and Jim Crosby of Crosby Construction.
A restroom and picnic area was also added to the playground with funding from the Wilson foundation.
Now a “destination playground” with people coming from all over Western New York to use the equipment, the new security system will add another safety feature to this widely used recreational area, said Tim Jackson of Aurora Electronics.
The playground features slides, swings and rides. Leaving nothing to the imagination, there are even musical instruments to play, age appropriate spaces for toddlers up through teens and adults, who can use the physical agility course.
Salamanca Mayor Sandy Magiera thanked everyone who donated their time, talent, and energy to make the new security upgrades a reality.