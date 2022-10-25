CUBA — Friends and former colleagues of Larry Dye, who passed away in June at age 86, have established a scholarship in his honor and memory with the Allegany County Area Foundation.

Lee James, longtime associate and sales manager of the Lawrence Dye office in Cuba, and Mick Marshall, agency president, decided after Dye’s passing that they would create a scholarship in his name to perpetuate his legacy with rural volunteer fire departments. By helping young adults who are interested in being firefighters/EMTs, they hope to see more involvement in our rural fire departments.

