CUBA — Friends and former colleagues of Larry Dye, who passed away in June at age 86, have established a scholarship in his honor and memory with the Allegany County Area Foundation.
Lee James, longtime associate and sales manager of the Lawrence Dye office in Cuba, and Mick Marshall, agency president, decided after Dye’s passing that they would create a scholarship in his name to perpetuate his legacy with rural volunteer fire departments. By helping young adults who are interested in being firefighters/EMTs, they hope to see more involvement in our rural fire departments.
The Larry Dye Scholarship will benefit Cuba-Rushford Central School students who are planning for careers in emergency services or fire safety, or students pursuing other careers but who were active EMT/VFD volunteers during their school years. The first award will be made for the 2023-24 academic year, and students can apply through the regular ACAF scholarship process.
Dye was a graduate of Cuba Central School and Lehigh University. He joined and eventually led and expanded the family insurance business, while also being involved in the industry regionally through various councils and boards.
Dye loved his hometown and served it in many ways, perhaps most notably as a 50-year member of the Cuba Fire Department. He was proud to have led fundraising efforts that built the present fire hall.
At the county level, he served as fire district deputy coordinator and as president of the Fire Chiefs Association. His contributions were recognized with Fireman of the Year honors in Cuba and for all of Allegany County.
His service to the community also included being a member and president of the Cuba Chamber of Commerce. Dye received the Community Service award in 1971 and Man of the Year in 1983.
This Cuba icon is remembered as positive, kind, organized, and civically minded. He was a natural storyteller, quick to smile, and fun loving.