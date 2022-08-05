ST. BONAVENTURE — For the first time in three years, more than 80 leaders in business, education and non-profit organizations gathered in-person Thursday for the annual Southern Tier Leadership Summit.
Co-sponsored by Leadership Allegany and Leadership Cattaraugus, the annual summer event brings together emerging leaders from across the region to learn new strategies that will help attendees become more effective leaders.
The event, held at St. Bonaventure University, featured a keynote address from Dr. Jeff Gingerich, the new university president.
“We appreciate that our keynote speaker’s first day here at St. Bonaventure University was just two months ago,” said Meme Yanetsko, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce chief operating officer and the day’s program administrator. “We actually secured him for this program before he even started at Bonas.”
Gingerich comes to the role as the 22nd university president having previously served as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of Scranton (Pa.). He received his doctorate in sociology from the University of Pennsylvania and has also served as a faculty member, dean and provost at several colleges since 2000.
“These discussions are so important — talking about leadership, in particular talking about authentic leadership,” Gingerich told the packed banquet room in Doyle Hall. “I don’t know if there’s any topic that is as talked about and has as many catchphrases as leadership does, and yet it is so hard and difficult at times to live out authentic leadership.”
Focusing primarily on the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on organizations, Gingerich discussed some of the lessons learned by having to work through such an unpredictable time. He said the pandemic was dangerous, but there was a paradigm-shifting event for everyone.
“I would also suggest to you that the COVID-19 pandemic may have been the worst and the greatest opportunity for learning about who we are and who we can be,” he said. “This was a very reflective time about who do we want to be, who can we be and how do we move from there.”
Gingerich said today’s leaders have to navigate a number of different tensions between the traditional leader archetype and the emerging leader. He said leaders must find a balance between being a power holder or sharer, a perfectionist and an accelerator, an intuitionist and analyst and a teller or a listener.
“Leadership isn’t just about maintaining control over everyone else and establishing dominance,” he explained. “It’s really about this sense of collaboration.”
Gingerich also talked about some of the challenges that came up at Scranton and every other organization during the pandemic, such as caring for both the personal wellbeing of employees and looking out for the financial health of the institution; putting a greater focus on diversity, equity and inclusion; the importance of communication and transparency; and the value of partnerships across all organizations and institutions.
Several attendees asked Gingerich questions on how to keep morale up during difficult times, how to navigate salaries and employment and how to put more focus on equity in the workplace.
“I’m looking forward to getting to know as many of you as possible,” he said at the end. “My wife and I are ready to dive into the community, so if there’s any way that we can help personally in the work that you’re doing or ways St. Bonaventure can partner with you, we really are interested in having those discussion.”
Following Gingerich, attendees broke out into groups and held a speed networking session. Similar to speed dating, the structured and fast-paced event allowed participants to interact with one another in a series of brief one-on-one information exchanges. The afternoon portion of the summit included presentations from Dr. Kirk Young, vice president of student affairs at Jamestown Community College, and Pamela Say, CEO of Orato World Media.
Leadership Cattaraugus was founded in 2004 as a join initiative with Great Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, Jamestown Community College, The ReHabilitation Center and St. Bonaventure. Leadership Allegany is a joint initiative of Houghton College, Alfred State College and the Greater Allegany County Chamber of Commerce.