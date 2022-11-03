OLEAN — The city Department of Public Works reported that a second round of leaf collection will begin next week as soon as the first round is completed.
Leaves only — no tree limbs, branches, ornamental grass, or potted plants — will be collected from the pavement and loaded mechanically into dump trucks for removal.
The order of collection will be as follows:
- Areas east of North and South Union Street to the Olean Creek and Allegheny River.
- West Olean from Union Street to the west city line, south of West Sullivan Street.
- The immediate area north of West Sullivan Street including areas along Wayne Street, Coleman Street, and cross streets.
- North Olean
- Boardmanville Area
- South Olean
- East Olean