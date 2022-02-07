BELMONT — Ardent Solutions, the Allegany County Office for the Aging and the Genesee Valley Central School, have partnered to create an exciting new caregiver respite and senior socialization opportunity in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties.
The “Forever Young Intergenerational Respite and Socialization” program is open and now accepting new participants.
Caregivers are invited to bring those under their care to the Genesee Valley Central School, 1 Jaguar Drive, to enjoy socializing with peers and engaging in programming with the students. The caregiver will have time to themselves with the peace of mind that their loved one or friend is enjoying a meaningful and fun experience.
“This program a unique and fun opportunity meant to benefit both the caregivers and those that they are supporting to remain in their homes as well,” said Danielle DeLong, program coordinator. “Caregivers have the opportunity to take time to do what they need, go to work, or at least just take some time to catch their breath and relax, while their friend or family member has the opportunity to get out of the house and participate in an easy-going yet energetic experience at the school. The students and youth of today overall can learn so much from interacting with our valuable and wise older adult population.”
This program is free to all participants from Allegany or Cattaraugus County, must be 50 years or older, and must be able to self-maintain tasks such as using the restroom, eating meals and managing medications.
The program is offered as scheduled, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and participants can attend as little or as often as needed.
Programming options are flexible and focused on what the older adults are most interested in. Lunch through the school is included in the program for those that are interested.
For those that cannot physically attend the program at the school due to higher care needs, lack of transportation or other factors, they have the opportunity to attend virtually using an iPad tablet, with support to utilize it, provided by the program.
To learn more about the program or register to join, contact DeLong at delongd@ardentnetwork.org or (585) 593-5223 ext. 1015. More information can be found on the program Facebook page at Forever Young Intergenerational Respite and Socialization.