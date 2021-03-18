New York — Outdoor performing arts venues that can hold 2,500 people and up can reopen at 20% of their maximum capacity for concerts and other shows starting April 1, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.
The 20% rule also applies to outdoor sports venues with a capacity of 2,500 people and up starting April 1. Indoor sports venues that can hold 1,500 people and up can reopen at 10% of their maximum capacity.
Covid testing or proof of vaccination will be required for fans, Cuomo said.
Capacity limits at venues could rise as Covid-19 continues to decline, he added.
“We have beaten this virus like no other state in the nation has,” Cuomo said during an appearance in New York City. “And we’ve done it by being smart.”
In addition, statewide travel for sports and recreational activities will be allowed starting March 29. Currently, travel for sports is limited to contiguous counties and regions.
New York has been rolling out new reopening rules for various activities, events and businesses for several weeks. Cuomo dedicated a portion of his State of the State address in January to the concept of using testing to reopen faster.
The state previously announced guidelines for large stadiums and arenas, but the rules announced today apply to much smaller venues as well. Cuomo had also already outlined guidance for smaller arts and entertainment venues, but today’s rules will allow for bigger crowds at some sites.
MEANWHILE, hospitalizations due to Covid-19 in New York dropped 88 on Wednesday to 4,536.
Although hospitalizations have declined since soaring over 9,000 at times in January, the drop has not been as sharp as what the state saw after the initial surge of Covid cases last spring.
New York is also still finding thousands of new Covid cases each day. The state confirmed 7,796 new cases yesterday and reported another 271,463 test results.
The daily total of new cases is down from nearly 20,000 on Jan. 14, but nowhere near the low levels seen in the summer and early fall. At that time, new cases often totaled less than 1,000 a day, although the state was conducting fewer tests than too.
Another 57 people in New York died due to Covid on Wednesday, which brings the statewide death toll to 39,748.
A total of 934 people were in intensive care units with the coronavirus yesterday, down 20, and 590 were intubated, down 11.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus on Wednesday was 2.87% and the positive test rate’s seven-day average was 3.28%, unchanged from the previous day.
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 1.92% on Wednesday, down from 1.99% the day before.
New York has now had 1,757,493 confirmed Covid cases since the pandemic began.