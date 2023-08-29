WELLSVILLE — Suzanne Male has been named the community relations and marketing coordinator at Jones Memorial Hospital.
A graduate of SUNY Geneseo, Male earned her master’s in business administration in marketing at Southern New Hampshire University. In her new role, she will be responsible for internal and external communications and publications, social media and website management and content, as well as event planning.
“We are excited to have someone with Suzanne’s experience taking on this very important role,” said Jim Helms, CEO at Jones. “Community Relations, which includes marketing as well as critical and timely communications to the public, is essential in the healthcare industry.”
A native of Belfast, Male and her husband and family live in Arkport. Her hobbies include skiing, horseback riding and hiking.