OLEAN — Mayor Bill Aiello cut more than $360,000 from the city’s budget proposal, but property taxes are still expected to be in excess of the state-mandated tax cap.
The Common Council’s finance committee reviewed the mayor’s proposed cuts Tuesday, coming after aldermen sought a number of reductions in spending and projected revenues for the 2023-24 budget.
“Most of the council agreed,” said Finance chair Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, “Six percent was too high and would be too burdensome to the taxpayers.”
Aldermen, in a letter to the mayor, sought the removal of four planned full-time employees — a Department of Public Works engineer, an airport manager, an assistant ice rink manager and maintainer, and a parking enforcement officer.
Aldermen also sought reductions in expected sales and mortgage tax revenues, claiming them to be unrealistic. Also sought for removal was $120,000 in general fund balance used to balance the budget as unsustainable in the long-term future.
“We also recognize it was a challenge,” McCall added, thanking the mayor for making the cuts as requested.
Acting on the letter, Aeillo presented his cuts in the budget, totalling $367,000 in spending reductions while also cutting revenues. Between adding back in part-time workers from the current budget and the revenue reductions — $250,000 in sales taxes, a 25% drop in mortgage tax receipts, and $25,000 in ice rink revenue that was projected to come in with a new full-time worker — Aiello said the proposed budget now shows a 4.83% property tax increase, or about 1.2 points lower than the 6% originally presented.
Aiello noted that under the proposed tax levy increase, the average homeowner in the city — assessed at $65,000, according to the city assessor’s office — would see taxes go up about $48 under the new proposal, compared to $60 under the original.
David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, suggested adding back in fund balance to offset the tax hikes.
“We could get it down to 3%; I would support the budget,” he said. “I’ve been getting several phone calls from people who are irate.”
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, cautioned against using fund balance, as it will need to be used in future years to offset further tax hikes caused by its removal — eventually depleting the city’s reserves.
“Those are compounded increases — our costs have gone up faster than our revenues. It’s ultimately a losing game,” he said, comparing the situation to paying the minimum on a credit card bill.
When asked, city Auditor Lens Martial said the city should expect to add some more to the fund balance at the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year, which ends May 31.
Crawford noted some of those funds could be used to offset tax increases, as they would not require the city to tap into savings to balance the budget. He also urged the city to take one-time expenses, like new server equipment, out of the budget and fund them through fund balance, contingency funds or borrowing rather than regular taxing channels.
The council created a policy aiming for a general fund balance equal to 15% of the annual expenditures in 2018 following overages on the Walkable Olean project on North Union Street and subsequent lawsuits over nonpayment. Aldermen said during Tuesday’s meeting that the fund balance is around $2.3 million, or about 13% of the city’s 2022-23 general fund budget of $18.3 million.
A review of the city’s solar metering credits will offer a savings in future budgets, however.
Aeillo noted that BQ Energy, which operates a solar farm in North Olean, has not been crediting solar energy credits to the city’s electric bills, and now that the situation has been rectified, “it’s going to make a big difference.”
Under the agreement with BQ Energy, “We pay BQ Energy 10.7 cents on every kilowatt-hour, and in turn they sell the electricity from the solar farm to National Grid,” Aiello said. “They’re now getting 12 to 14 cents per kilowatt-hour.”
That difference in price is then credited to the city for use on electric bills.
“We have $250,000 in credits on the books — sitting there — because we didn’t have the number of accounts to apply them to,” Aiello said, adding the city did not have accounts listed for the company on several newer buildings like the Lincoln Square pavilion. In addition to getting those accounts added on to the credit program, “We sent them all of our bills to look them over to see if we can get something back from National Grid.”
Aldermen will meet again Wednesday to discuss the budget, as well as considering whether to forward the budget for a full vote of the council on following Tuesday — four days before the city charter-mandated April 15 deadline. The budget year begins June 1.