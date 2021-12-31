New pastor takes the helm of Allegany Baptist Church

ALLEGANY — As of November, the Allegany Baptist Church has a new pastor leading its congregation.
Pastor Mark Chapman and his wife, Angie, moved from central Iowa to Allegany to serve the church family at the Baptist Church on Maple Avenue.
Chapman has served churches in Michigan, Iowa and Minnesota. He also served as a chaplain in the U.S. Army from 2002 until 2011, deploying for Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005.
“Like schools and small businesses, churches around the country have been hit hard by the COVID responses, not to mention the slower slide into relativism, which has been happening for many years now in our culture,” Chapman said, considering ways current events have affected every aspect of American society, including the military.
Chapman was born in nearby Warsaw but has lived in West Virginia, northeast Texas and southern Texas. He received training at Word of Life Bible Institute in Schroon Lake, Faith Baptist Bible College in Ankeny, Iowa, and at Central Baptist Theological Seminary near Minneapolis, Minn.
Angie was born and raised in Faribault, Minn. She attended Faith Baptist Bible College in Ankeny, Iowa, where she received a degree in elementary education.
The two met at FBBC in the early 1990s and married soon after they graduated. They have four adult children, all of whom live in either Iowa or Texas. In 2020, their oldest daughter and her husband gave the Chapmans their first grandchild.
Pastor Chapman said it’s going to take time, prayer and strategy to consider what a normal routine will look like for the church as they move forward.
“Allegany Baptist has welcomed Angie and me into the family here,” he said, “and we’re looking forward to pursuing God’s will together, studying the Bible as a God-honoring community of faith, to align ourselves even more closely to His will.”
Chapman said he’s pleased to see the church in Allegany has maintained cohesion and good fellowship, especially through the past two years.
“Our efforts have been to please God and glorify Him even during these changing times,” he added.
Since moving to the area, Chapman said he and Angie noticed the distinct friendliness and kindness in the communities of Allegany and Olean.
“And the natural beauty in this part of the state is exceptional. God has blessed Western New York in several ways,” he said. “We’re very happy to have the privilege of serving Him, this community and this specific church family here.”
Allegany Baptist Church is located on Maple Avenue. All are welcome to Sunday services beginning at 10 a.m. Evening Prayer Meetings are Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Other ministries are available for instruction, encouragement and fellowship.
Chapman said the Allegany Baptist Church is committed to proclaiming and obeying the Bible (God’s Word), honoring Jesus Christ, helping others become followers of the Lord Jesus and caring for those in our church and in our community.