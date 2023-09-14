New passenger train parked in Allegany

The locomotive of a new Acela passenger train is parked at the Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad yard in the town of Allegany earlier this week. The Acela train, capable of traveling 150 mph, was recently completed in Alstom’s facility in Hornell for Amtrak. The Acela service offers downtown-to-downtown service between Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and other intermediate cities with fewer stops while offering more room and amenities for passengers. Alstom officials didn’t respond to a request for comment on how many such trains would be moved to Olean, or how long they would remain.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

