OLEAN — Several street traffic pattern changes are coming in the upcoming weeks.
Starting Monday, crews will restripe several streets through the city, Department of Public Works officials announced.
DPW Director Bob Ring said several of the changes will affect traffic patterns, cautioning drivers of the crews doing the restriping and the changes themselves.
The following streets will be restriped with a new traffic pattern as described below:
On East State Street between Front Street and East Avenue — the stretch of road between War Vets Park and Bradner Stadium, as well as the East State Street bridge over Olean Creek — Changes are planned for both directions of traffic. Eastbound traffic will see a significantly reduced left turning lane onto Front Street. As a result, westbound traffic will see an addition of a parking lane in front of War Vets Park.
For the entire length of Washington Street, new shared lane markings for a bike boulevard will be added, as well as new centerline and parking lane line striping.
Main Street from Front Street to Oviatt Street: Removal of turning lanes, reducing the three travel lanes to two. In addition, a parallel parking line will be added.
On Spring Street between Front and Alder streets, parking will move from the north side of the street to the south side. A school drop-off zone will be added, and a new centerline and parking lane line will be put down.
On the 100 block of Laurens Street, a parking/loading lane on the north side will be added, accompanied by a slight shift of centerline striping to the south
Other streets receiving restriping include:
North 1st Street between West State and Laurens streets. State Street to Laurens Street
Sullivan Street between North Union and North First streets.
Homer Street between Buffalo Street and Oregon Avenue
Buffalo Street between West Fall Road and Homer Street
The biggest changes will be along East State, Front and Washington streets, Ring said.
On East State Street, the parking lane will provide overflow parking for events at the park and stadium, as well as subconsciously making drivers slow down in the stretch which often sees speeding.
“We want to be able to accommodate crossings here,” he said, adding plans to connect both sides of the street via crosswalks further east should help with access to not only the park and stadium, but to the surrounding neighborhoods to the Allegheny River Valley Trail across the bridge.
Parking during baseball games will be at the driver’s own risk, Ring said, but plans are being made to stop frequent foul balls from coming out and bouncing off cars.
“We’re hoping to extend the netting at some point,” he said, adding city officials are aware of the danger from foul balls to vehicles and pedestrians alike. “We’re trying to keep baseball inside the stadium.”
The change to Washington Street is also to help reduce traffic speeds, he added.
“Washington Street is a residential neighborhood, and at times it’s used as overflow for West State Street,” he said. “It’s become less and less comfortable for pedestrians to cross or bikes or scooters to ride … a residential street shouldn’t only be for commuting.”
The centerline will force drivers to slow down by making the street appear more narrow, while the lane sharing will encourage multimodal transportation options off of the busy West State corridor. The street meets volume requirements, Ring said, with under 1,000 cars per day to be used as a bike corridor.
“We want Washington Street to be treated as residential — people should feel comfortable riding their bikes in the street,” he said, noting that the parking side of the street is not typically full along the corridor, allowing for riders to move over for vehicles to pass. “I think it’s going to make for a really good mix of use.
Along with new tree plantings, “I think it will spark the neighborhood” with beautification projects, Ring added.
And after years of close calls and even pedestrians being hit, changes on Front Street should help rectify crossing concerns near Olean General Hospital.
Along with a rapid flashing beacon being installed at Center Street — the site of an accident which sent two pedestrians to the hospital in 2019 — adding on-street parking and reducing the number of lanes for pedestrians to cross should make the area safer for all.
“It’s a gateway to a residential neighborhood, and it’s often used as a commuter cut-through. This will help that,” Ring said, adding hospital officials have worked with the city and are pleased to have the additional on-street parking.