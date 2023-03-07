OLEAN — Upper Allegheny Health System, which operates Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center, announced Tuesday the appointment of Dr. Hasan Rizvi, hematologist and oncologist, to Foothills Medical Group.

Rizvi specializes in treating a number of blood disorders and cancers including breast, lung, prostate, testicular, colon, thyroid, rectal and anal cancers, non-Hodgkin and Hodgkin lymphoma, anemia, chronic leukemias, bleeding disorders and hypercoagulable disorders.

