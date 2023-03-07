OLEAN — Upper Allegheny Health System, which operates Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center, announced Tuesday the appointment of Dr. Hasan Rizvi, hematologist and oncologist, to Foothills Medical Group.
Rizvi specializes in treating a number of blood disorders and cancers including breast, lung, prostate, testicular, colon, thyroid, rectal and anal cancers, non-Hodgkin and Hodgkin lymphoma, anemia, chronic leukemias, bleeding disorders and hypercoagulable disorders.
“Dr. Rizvi’s over 30 years of experience in oncology and hematology will certainly enhance the services we offer to the community,” said Dr. Jill Owens, president of OGH and BRMC. “With our current affiliation with Roswell Park Cancer Center and an experienced team of physicians, we’re able to provide comprehensive quality care to patients close to home. Patients will have access in our community to get high-quality cancer care.”
Patients don’t have to travel long distances for cancer treatment with the Roswell Park affiliation; the partnership provides patients in the region with the same quality of care offered at Roswell, but much closer to home.
“I treat a wide variety of blood diseases and cancers but I also recommend patients get screened for these types of diseases as early as possible,” Rizvi said. “We conduct aggressive blood screening tests to help with early detection which is key when treating these types of conditions.”
Rizvi said the healthcare community encourages everyone and welcomes them to get screened, especially if they have high-risk factors for cancer including a family history of cancer, tobacco and alcohol use and ultraviolet radiation from the sun, among other factors.
"Even if a patient needs a second opinion, I am here to assist in improving their quality of life,” he added.
Rizvi earned a medical degree at Dow Medical University in Karachi, Pakistan. He completed a pathology residency at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, an internal medicine residency at the Bronx VA and Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City and hematology and oncology fellowships at Winthrop University in Mineola and St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boston. Rizvi has board certifications in internal medicine, medical oncology and hematology.
“This is my passion in life; I love helping people,” he said. “Through my work, I am able to create the quintessential relationship — I am helping patients with their health but they also help me grow as a person.
"This special relationship is what I’m grateful for every day," he added. "Having that connection with my patients and community is what was so appealing about this area — the small town, close-knit community.”
Outside of work, Rizvi enjoys traveling, movies, music and photography.
He is currently accepting new patients at Barry Street Health Center, 528 N. Barry St., and will be soon seeing patients at BRMC, 116 Interstate Parkway, Suite 22. Appointments may be made by calling (716) 543-3255.