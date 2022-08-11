OLEAN — Dr. Genelle Morris attended her first regular meeting of the Olean Board of Education earlier this week since assuming her new role as district superintendent.
Officially in the position for about four weeks, Morris took her oath of office in front of the board, school officials and the public to kick off the meeting.
During her report, Morris gave an overview of her first-100-days plan for the district, which includes listening and learning about the district processes, the different goals the district has and how they will achieve those goals.
“The first three months, I want to spend collecting that information so then we can go down the process of creating a strategic plan,” she said. “Maybe midway through the fall, we’ll start in earnest recruiting and getting community participation as well.”
Morris also shared the district administrators recently held a retreat and everyone had a great time. She said they met and talked with other districts about work to support students and school reopening plans for September.
Mary Hirsch-Schena, the board vice president, said the school board also held a retreat this summer. She said they have developed goals and a direction for moving forward.
The school board approved two revised district policies, one for suicide prevention, awareness and response and a second for surveillance cameras on school buses. Prior to approval, the board discussed the most recent round of changes suggested for both policies.
Concerning the surveillance cameras, although most of it is covered under state law, there were previous questions about the district’s use of recordings on buses. Hirsch-Schena said one aspect is making sure there is proper signage posted that recording may be in progress.
“The bus companies provide the signage on the buses,” said Jenny Bilotta, the district business manager. “As they install the cameras, they automatically put the signs up for us.”
Hirsch-Schena noted that signage should be posted at all major entrances of the district’s various campuses and within the buildings to make the public aware that recordings could be in progress.
Feedback for additional language regarding the district’s use of video or audio recordings in relation to disciplinary decisions was also collected, Morris explained. In order to make it more clear and specific, she said that section of the police would now include the phrase: “when determined by the administration that the video or audio would provide additional insight into the conduct that has been alleged to violate law, district policy or rule.”
The second policy, which was renamed the Suicide Prevention, Awareness and Response policy, had a suggestion made earlier in the meeting.
During the public comment, district resident Mary Fay requested the district include notifying parents/guardians if a student displays potential suicidal behavior in school. She also requested the district include a section of the policy relating to a student’s return to school after a mental health crisis and that parents/guardians are involved in that as well.
“I just think it’s very important you make sure you include the parents in any serious situation like that,” she added.
Upon further board discussion, Morris noted that the district’s safety plan and each school’s building safety plans outline the proper procedure for how the district contacts parents and what a parent’s role is during various events, so the additions proposed by Fay would not need to be included in the policy.
“While the request for edit was laudable, it’s a procedure, and the procedure is described in the safety plan,” she added.
ALSO OF NOTE, the board accepted seven resignations from various positions in the district while also approving 17 staff appointments including six teachers, four teacher aides and a school counselor.
The board also approved the district’s comprehensive improvement plan for the 2022-23 school year, which includes the priorities of strengthening culture and building community; monitoring progress of all students using predictive indicators; and providing school-wide preventative, targeted and intensive interventions.