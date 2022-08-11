New OCSD superintendent readying for school year

Dr. Genelle Morris takes her oath of office as superintendent of the Olean City School District at the start of Tuesday's Board of Education meeting.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — Dr. Genelle Morris attended her first regular meeting of the Olean Board of Education earlier this week since assuming her new role as district superintendent.

Officially in the position for about four weeks, Morris took her oath of office in front of the board, school officials and the public to kick off the meeting.

